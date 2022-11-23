Updated Oklahoma Sooners 2023 commitment tracker

The 2023 class is about a month away from early signing day and less than three months away from national signing day.

Since Brent Venables’ arrival in Norman, the Sooners have been one of the top recruiting schools in the country over the last two cycles. After finishing eighth in 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2022, the Sooners sit at No. 7 and have a great chance to move into the top five by national signing day.

With the recent additions of Ashton Sanders and Taylor Wein, Oklahoma has 22 players committed to the 2023 class. Recent projections favor the Sooners to add more talent if the Rivals Futurecasts come to fruition. Oklahoma received a pair of projections from Rivals analysts to land five-star safety and Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen after he spent time in Norman for Bedlam.

Brent Venables, his coaching staff, and the recruiting support staff have done an excellent job over the last year building out their 2023 recruiting class and they don’t appear close to being done.

The final tally will come on national signing day, but the Oklahoma Sooners look well-positioned to have one of the country’s best group of signees.

Let’s take a look at the updated commitment tracker.

Joshua Bates, C: Durango, Colo. (3-Star)

College Football is great because of Fans, Tradition and Competition…… All of that is The University of Oklahoma! ⭕️ I’m staying 100% Committed to @OU_Football! #Boomer #CHO23N @OU_CoachB pic.twitter.com/PkK1Tcb425 — Joshua Bates (@JoshuaBates64) December 8, 2021

Jackson Arnold, QB: Denton, Texas (5-Star)

Erik McCarty, ATH: McAlester, Okla. (3-Star)

Keyon Brown, WR: Tallahassee, Fla. (4-Star)

Commitment — Oklahoma lands 2023 4-Star WR Keyon Brown (Tallahassee, FL) No. 48 WR in ‘23 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings #Sooners pic.twitter.com/UIkHL7dMhT — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) June 5, 2022

Kade McIntyre, ATH: Fremont, Neb. (3-Star)

Kalib Hicks, RB: Denton, Texas (3-Star)

Heath Ozaeta, OT: Snoqualmie, Wash. (4-Star)

100% committed to @OU_Football‼️ Happy Birthday Mom @mozaeta! So grateful for my teammates & coaches through the years and for my family whose unconditional love and support helped me get here! Thank you to @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB @Coach_Leb for believing in me! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cGtJIC481U — Heath Ozaeta (@HeathOzaeta) June 27, 2022

Samuel Omosigho, LB: Crandall, Texas (4-Star)

Phil Picciotti, LB: Bradenton, Fla. (3-Star)

Jaquaize Pettaway, WR: Houston, Texas (4-Star)

Cayden Green, OT: Lee's Summit, Mo. (4-Star)

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Cayden Green has Committed to Oklahoma! The Top 80 Player in the ‘23 Class chose the Sooners over Missouri, LSU, and Nebraska. Only the beginning in the month of July for OU 📈https://t.co/Gg7wp7V5Al pic.twitter.com/hJiAKIrrzI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 8, 2022

Logan Howland, OL: Princeton, N.J. (3-Star)

Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE: Kansas City, Mo. (5-Star)

Lewis Carter, LB, Tampa, Fla. (4-Star)

Daylan Smothers, RB: Charlotte, N.C. (4-Star)

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Daylan Smothers has Committed to Oklahoma! The 5’11 190 RB from Charlotte, NC chose the Sooners over Alabama, Florida State, and NC State. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/8HbMBML7CC pic.twitter.com/idIGxrL12U — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 14, 2022

Jasiah Wagner, CB, Spanaway, Wash (4-Star)

Derrick LeBlanc, DL: Kissimmee, Fla. (4-Star)

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Derrick LeBlanc has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’5 265 DL from Kissimmee, FL chose the Sooners over Florida and Penn State. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/0rsTTJngpn pic.twitter.com/ftssp3q6Sy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 28, 2022

Jacobe Johnson, DB: Mustang, Okla. (4-Star)

Anthony Evans, WR: Converse, Texas (4-Star)

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Anthony Evans III has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’0 180 WR from Converse, TX chose the Sooners over Georgia. One of the fastest players in the country, running a 10.27 100M & 21.10 200M More Here (FREE): https://t.co/zdyB860Obe pic.twitter.com/RVxSn9s5Z0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 26, 2022

Makari Vickers, DB: Quincy, Fla. (4-Star)

Ashton Sanders, DL: Los Angeles, Calif. (3-Star)

Taylor Wein, DE: Nolensville, Tenn. (3-Star)

Decommits

Malachi Nelson, QB to USC

Makai Lemon, WR to USC

Brandon Inniss, WR, to Ohio State

DeAndre Moore, WR, to Louisville

Luke Hasz, TE to Arkansas

Treyaun Webb, RB, to Florida

Ashton Cozart, WR to Oregon

Kaleb Spencer, LB to Miami

Colton Vasek, DE to Texas

