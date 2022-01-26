Updated look at Eagles salary cap after reworking the contract of Brandon Brooks

Brandon will also announce at 11 that he is retiring from the game … he gave the game everything he had thruout his career … but his body has had enough … he was a true warriors and a class act on and off the field https://t.co/PtCxCUsfxg — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) January 26, 2022

Depending on whom you speak with on Wednesday, Brandon Brooks will either retire from the NFL or prepare to move on as a free agent.

What we do know is that the massively powerful right guard has played his final game in Philadelphia after missing the bulk of the 2021 NFL season with a torn Pectoral muscle.

Brooks recently reworked his contract, freeing up more than $12 million in cap space, while allowing the former All-Pro right guard to walk away with his bonus money while creating relief for Philadelphia heading into free agency.

Brooks' initial deal

6. Brandon Brooks: Cap Number $7,790,632

Contract Value: $56,200,000 ($14,050,000 APY)

Fully Guaranteed Money: $13,311,177

Contract Ranking: 2/91 at RG

Back in 2019, the Pro Bowl-bound Brooks signed a 4 year, $56,350,000 contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a $3,911,177 signing bonus, $30,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $14,087,500.

Now after the reworked deal, Brooks will earn a base salary of $1,120,000 in 2022, while carrying a cap hit of $7,059,237 and a dead cap value of $15,736,474.

That’s all speculative as to whether he retires and the decision was based on Philadelphia allowing Brooks to keep his bonus money.

Brooks reworked deal

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks no longer has workout bonuses’ and reporting bonuses in his clause, but his 2023 and 2024 base salaries remained the same.

The Eagles and G Brandon Brooks agreed to a re-worked contract last week (as @MikeGarafolo also just noted) that reduces his compensation by $15.68M over the final 3 years and creates $12.38M in cap space for 2022. Details here: pic.twitter.com/uJIYamL6rZ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 26, 2022

Eagles salary cap space

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia was sitting at about $15 million in salary-cap space, and the $12.5 million freed up by Brooks puts the Eagles in the $27.8 million range.

