Unpacking Tennessee football 2024 recruiting class – from five stars to homegrown talent

Tennessee football signed eight players ranked among the top-200 recruits nationally, solidifying a good but not great class.

At least, that’s if recruit ratings tell the story.

The Vols inked 21 recruits on Wednesday, including 10 already enrolled and participating in Citrus Bowl practices.

It’s a smaller class than past years, but UT has limited space.

The bulk of its COVID seniors are expected to return next season. UT lost only nine scholarship players in the transfer portal, which is relatively low in the SEC. It added three players from the portal.

And the Vols must cut two or three scholarships below the maximum 85 because of NCAA penalties from the Jeremy Pruitt recruiting scandal.

Here are the takeaways from UT’s 2024 signing class.

Here’s where Tennessee class ranks

UT’s class is ranked No. 13 nationally, according to 247Sports Composite. That’s in between coach Josh Heupel’s first two classes at UT: No. 17 in 2022 and No. 10 in 2023.

This UT class is also No. 7 in the 16-team SEC. Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Auburn, Oklahoma and LSU are ahead of the Vols.

Vols finally got two five-star recruits in same class

UT got multiple five-star signees for the first time since 2015, when it landed defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie, defensive end Kyle Phillips, wide receiver Preston Williams and running back Alvin Kamara in the No. 3 class.

Edge rusher Jordan Ross and wide receiver Mike Matthews are the five-star signees in this class.

UT rotates a lot of defensive linemen, and effective pass rushers usually find a role. That bodes well for Ross to get on the field sooner than later.

UT plays only three wide receivers in its rotation. But Matthews could compete for one of those spots with Ramel Keyton graduating and Bru McCoy’s future uncertain.

UT’s other recent five-star signees were offensive lineman Trey Smith (2017), offensive lineman Darnell Wright (2019) and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (2023).

Another quarterback joins Nico Iamaleava

Jake Merklinger, a four-star recruit from Savannah, Georgia, gives UT a double dose of highly touted young quarterbacks. Iamaleava was in the 2023 class, and he’s the presumed starter next season.

For now, Iamaleava and Merklinger are the only scholarship quarterbacks on the 2024 roster. It may stay that way if the Vols can’t convince a transfer quarterback to join them.

“He’s going to have to grow really quickly,” Heupel said about Merklinger, who’s already enrolled. “He’ll get spoon fed as we start here in January and grow into spring football. (He is) smart, competitive, got good fundamentals. We’ve got to refine some of those things.”

Walk-ons Gaston Moore, Navy Shuler and Ryan Damron are also projected on the 2024 roster. Moore should open spring practice as the No. 2 behind Iamaleava.

Kaleb Beasley hugs Shane Schock, offensive lineman coach, after committing to the University of Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Getting back to strong in-state recruiting

UT has improved its in-state recruiting since Heupel’s first year, signing six players from Tennessee in this class.

They include athlete Boo Carter (Bradley Central), cornerback Marcus Goree (Bradley Central), cornerback Kaleb Beasley (Lipscomb), linebacker Edwin Spillman (Lipscomb), offensive lineman Jesse Perry (Middle Tennessee Christian) and defensive lineman Carson Gentle (McCallie).

It’s a return to Tennessee’s past emphasis on in-state recruiting. From 2014 to 2020, the Vols signed an average of seven Tennessee players per year.

“We spend a lot of time and energy, communication with the high school coaches, guys that have their boots on the ground here," Heupel said. “It doesn’t mean we’ll get every single one of them. It doesn’t mean we’re going to offer every single one. But we want to make sure that we’re very thorough in the evaluation process.”

Bradley Central's Boo Carter (6) intercepts the ball during a TSSAA playoff game between Bradley Central and Maryville held at Bradley Central in Cleveland, Tenn., on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Under Heupel, UT signed two in-state players in 2022 and six in 2023.

UT also announced three in-state preferred walk-ons – linebacker Eli Purcell (Farragut/Wofford transfer), defensive back Jackson Mathews (Christ Presbyterian Academy) and long-snapper Marshall Box (University School of Jackson). They don’t count toward the class ranking.

UT stacking up dynamic edge rushers

Heupel’s teams are known for offense, but defense has often stolen the spotlight on signing day.

Ross is UT’s top-rated signee this year, which continued the Vols’ hot streak of signing highly rated edge rushers under Heupel.

In 2023, four-star edge rushers Caleb Herring and Chandavian Bradley were two of UT’s top seven signees. And in 2022, four-star edge rushers James Pearce and Joshua Josephs were the No. 1 and No. 3 recruits, respectively, in UT’s class.

Pearce was an All-SEC performer this season by leading the team with 13 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries. Josephs had three sacks and three hurries, and Herring had one sack as a freshman.

QB IN PORTAL Is Tennessee trying to get a transfer portal quarterback — and is it possible?

Vols won, lost late recruiting battles

UT was in contention for two prospects in the 24 hours before signing day. It got a win and a loss.

The win was three-star tight end Cole Harrison, a 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from San Mateo, California. He signed with the Vols over Washington State.

That softens the blow of UT losing four-star tight end Jonathan Echols, who flipped to South Florida and former UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh in early December.

The loss was Ensworth cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh, who signed with Missouri over UT. Sensabaugh previously played at Dobyns-Bennett and Knox Catholic.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

