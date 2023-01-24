Unpacking Future Packers: No. 90, Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers have a history of hitting on offensive linemen on day three of the NFL Draft. David Bakhtiari, Josh Sitton, T.J. Lang, Corey Linsley, J.C. Tretter, and Jon Runyan Jr were all drafted by the Packers on day three of the NFL Draft.

A player that the Packers could target on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft as they look to bolster their depth at offensive tackle is Carter Warren. The Pittsburgh offensive tackle checks in at No. 90 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Warren, a New Jersey native, finished his career with 39 career starts at left tackle. Warren started the first four games of the season for the Panthers this year, before suffering a season-ending injury.

Carter Warren is one of the Best OT in the 2023 #NFLDraft. His pass blocking technique is arguably the best in this class. He punches well, can mirror speed rushers, and can anchor vs power. pic.twitter.com/MbV0M0mMVM — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) January 17, 2023

Warren, a four-year starter at left tackle, has an athletic frame with good length. He has quick feet to beat edge rushers to the spot. He’s quick out of his stance and he’s able to sink his hips to redirect edge rushers. He has long arms to wash out rushers. The 39-game starter has the core strength to stay balanced against bull rushers.

In the four games Warren played this season, he logged 106 pass-blocking reps and gave up one sack and four pressures (PFF).

“He’s great in pass protection,” Noah Hiles, the Pittsburgh athletics reporter for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said. “Warren was Kenny Pickett’s blind side protector in 2021 when he was named ACC Player of the year and a Heisman finalist. Pickett was able to create big plays thanks to extra time Warren provided him.”

Really strong OL group for the East team @ShrineBowl. Some highlights: – Spencer Anderson: Powerful G/T hybrid

– Juice Scruggs: Dense, physical center with lateral mobility

– Chandler Zavala: Heavy-handed hitter in a phone booth

– Carter Warren: Mauler with tools and experience https://t.co/umXX2XiU31 — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 19, 2023

As a run blocker, Warren plays with a mauling attitude. He keeps his feet driving at the point of attack to create movement. He has the athleticism to easily climb to the second level.

“I think he’s a solid blocker in the run game,” Hiles said. “But coming off a knee injury, getting downfield might be a challenge for him early on.”

Fit with the Packers

All signs point to David Bakhtiari being back next season. Zach Tom has proven to be a viable option at right or left tackle, with the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line. Yosh Njiman will most likely be back. The Packers also have Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones on the roster. On top of that, Elgton Jenkins is always capable of kicking back outside in a pinch.

It would appear the Packers are set at the tackle position for the upcoming season. However, the NFL Draft is always about long-term projection.

Will Bakhtiari and Njiman be on the roster after next season? What’s Tom’s best position? With a cloud hanging over the future of the tackle position, it would not be shocking to see the Packers take an offensive tackle on day three of the upcoming draft.

“I would draft Carter Warren not only for what he can do on the field but for what he could be for my franchise in the locker room,” Hiles said. “Warren is a tremendous leader and was widely respected at Pitt. He’s a high-character guy every team looks to find in the late rounds.”

Warren has the experience, frame, and athleticism to be a viable starting left tackle at the next level. The four-year starter improved each season at Pitt. There is no reason to think his ascension won’t continue at the next level.

If he were to land in Green Bay he could sit for a year and learn from one of the best in the business and take over when Bakhtiari’s time at 1265 Lombardi Avenue comes to an end.

