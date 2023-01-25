Unpacking Future Packers: No. 89, Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Romeo Doubs in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, the former Nevada wide receiver showcased a skillset that left many wondering how he fell to the Packers in the fourth round.

A wide receiver that the Packers could target in the fourth round in the 2023 NFL Draft is Rakim Jarrett. The Maryland wide receiver checks in at No. 89 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Jarrett, a five-star recruit, was the DC Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019. During his first season on campus, Jarrett caught 17 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns (in four games). The following season Jarrett reeled in 62 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns.

Jarrett’s production dipped this season. He finished with 40 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns. He was also credited with eight drops this season (PFF).

“He had a solid season, but didn’t post the kind of numbers he did as a sophomore,” Jeff Ermann, the Maryland beat writer for InsideMDSports.com said. “Maryland spread the ball around to more receivers than in previous years, so his touches were limited and he had more drops than usual. But he made his share of plays.”

At 6-0, 190 pounds, Jarrett is a detailed route runner. He’s able to win off the line of scrimmage due to his suddenness. He explodes in and out of his breaks and has efficient footwork. He does a good job of mixing up his gears to manipulate coverage. He’s twitchy and has the short-area quickness to create separation out of the slot. The former five-star recruit has a high football IQ and finds soft spots against zone coverage.

“He’s a good route runner,” Ermann said. “He’s studied his Maryland predecessor, Stefon Diggs, who’s one of the best route runners in the NFL. That’s not to say he’s on Diggs’ level, but he’s a good route runner.”

Jarrett is slippery after the catch. Once he has the ball in his hands he seems to find a different gear. He’s capable of making the first man miss and has the power and balance to run through arm tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Jarrett had 430 yards after the catch in 2021 and 273 yards after the catch this past season.

Big 10 Preview on Journey to the Draft It's a deep, talented WR group at @TerpsFootball and that conversation starts w/ true junior WR Rakim Jarrett@RakimJarrett has dynamic play-making speed – can beat vertically or w/ explosive YAC on quick game👀 🔊https://t.co/eBOY4Uch1Z pic.twitter.com/ecUxr10YQ9 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 9, 2022

“His physicality,” Ermann said. “He’s got speed and size and good hands, but when he gets into the open field one-on-one against a cornerback, he’s usually going to bull his way for extra yards. He should be a good yards-after-catch guy in the league.”

It’s well-documented that Matt LaFleur and his staff want wide receivers that are good blockers. Ermann said that Jarrett was a willing blocker during his time at Maryland.

“He’s a capable blocker,” Ermann said. “His strength and aggressiveness serve him well in that department.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need to add pieces around Christian Watson. He’s the centerpiece of the wide receiver room at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

Jarrett can line up inside or outside. He’s dangerous in space and he’s a polished route runner. He has the tools to develop into a solid No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver.

Go be great, @RakimJarrett. 😤 We're reliving some of the WR's biggest @TerpsFootball grabs ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/wVModpFSAX — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) December 13, 2022

“He’s a high-character, athletic receiver, and an ambitious hard worker,” Ermann said. “I don’t know if he’ll become a star, but I think he’ll have a long career as a good player in the league.”

The Packers have their vertical threats in Watson and Doubs. They need a twitchy wide receiver that can win on the intermediate routes. With his skillset, Jarrett would be a perfect complement to Watson and Doubs. Like Doubs, Jarrett could prove to be a steal for the Packers on day three of the draft.

