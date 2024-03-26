Unpacking Future Packers: No. 45, Memphis RB Blake Watson

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers most assuredly will draft a running back or two in the 2024 NFL Draft. Recently signed Josh Jacobs will be the lead dog, while AJ Dillon, who re-signed with the Packers on a one-year deal may have to fight for his roster spot depending on how the rest of the offseason plays out at the position.

A running back that Brian Gutekunst could target on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft is Blake Watson. The Memphis running back checks in at No. 45 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

Blake Watson is a RB that the Packers may be keeping tabs on at the Shrine Bowl. Check out why the Memphis RB could be a good fit in Green Bay. https://t.co/MgqlLylXzA pic.twitter.com/OD4B4Z0Q8Y — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) January 29, 2024

Watson, a transfer from Old Dominion finished his lone season as a Tiger with 1,152 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Watson also reeled in 53 receptions for 480 yards and three touchdowns.

“He always looked comfortable at Memphis catching passes out of the backfield,” Jonah Dylan, the Memphis beat writer for the Commercial Appeal, said. “He can run between the tackles and on the outside. He can line up in different places.”

The first thing that stands out about Watson is his ability to impact the game as a receiving threat out of the backfield. A former high school wide receiver, Watson redshirted his first season at Old Dominion before moving to running back during the 2019 campaign. He set the Old Dominion program record for receptions in a season by a running back (37) in 2022.

He’s able to pluck the ball away and instantly turn upfield to press the action. Watson makes sharp cuts as a route runner and his background as as receiver is evident. According to Pro Football Focus, Watson created 557 yards after the catch this past season.

The former high school wide receiver has reliable hands. Watson was targeted 105 times over the past two seasons and was charged with just four drops.

“His ability as a receiver was a key selling point at Memphis, even though he also rushed for 1,000 yards,” Dylan said. “It wasn’t just catching passes out of the flat or as a checkdown – because he has that history playing wideout, he’s able to run routes at an elite level for a running back.”

Watson’s burst in short areas stands out. He has quick feet and can hit instant acceleration to put stress on defenses. Watson is able to make lateral cuts without slowing down. He has the vision to find the crease and weave through traffic.

“Memphis had good offensive line play in 2023, so Watson had holes to run through more often than not,” Dylan said. “But he was also good at finding those holes and pushing through contact near the line of scrimmage. His teammates would tell you he’s one of the smartest players on the field and in the locker room. That manifests itself in his game.”

According to PFF, Watson racked up 719 yards after contact and forced 50 missed tackles. He’s shifty when he gets out in space and can string together moves to leave defenders grasping at straws.

“He’s got solid elusiveness in tight spaces and good at running through tackles at the point of attack,” Dylan said. “There were multiple runs throughout the season where he took a handoff in the backfield, jumped to the outside and then jetted down the sideline.”

Watson brings special teams value as a kick returner. During the 2019 season, Watson averaged 26.4 yards per kick return at Old Dominion.

Fit with the Packers

Jacobs and Dillon provide the Packers with a formidable running back duo for Jordan Love. Adding a player like Watson would give the Packers a running back who’s a dynamic receiving threat out of the backfield. That element would add another dimension to Green Bay’s young offense.

“He’s someone who could help an NFL team, especially when you’re talking about the back end of the draft,” Dylan said. “His versatility will give coaches options, even if he’s not the strongest or the fastest running back out there. He’s also got plenty of experience through his time at Old Dominion and Memphis, but – as his team will point out – he doesn’t have as much tread on the proverbial tires as you’d expect because he played receiver in high school and didn’t get tackled as much as a running back would.”

Watson is a versatile weapon and brings special teams value as a kick returner. He’d be the ultimate change of pace back who could impact the game through the air, between the tackles and on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire