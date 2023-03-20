Unpacking Future Packers: No. 45, Georgia S Christopher Smith

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Georgia Bulldogs have had 14 defensive players selected during the past two NFL Drafts. The Green Bay Packers have selected three of those players.

Brian Gutekunst selected Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and followed that up by selecting Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A Georgia Bulldog defensive player that Brian Gutekunst could target in the 2023 NFL Draft is Christopher Smith. The Georgia safety checks in at No. 45 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Will the Packers select a Georgia defensive player for a third straight year? If they do, an early, early betting favorite has to be Christopher Smith (DB). Plus ball skills. Special teams experience. Track background. pic.twitter.com/Ikfvx8ztU9 — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) May 14, 2022

A four-star recruit, Smith recorded three interceptions and four pass deflections during Georgia’s national championship-winning season in 2021. Smith helped the Bulldogs repeat this past season. The Georgia safety recorded 61 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and five pass deflections.

“Christopher Smith is a guy that waited his turn,” Ryan Kearly, a reporter for DawgPost.com said. “He didn’t transfer when he was far back on the depth chart. He bought in and made the most of his opportunity when it was presented. He was one of the leaders of the team. He was a fifth-year guy that had played a lot of meaningful snaps in a secondary that was young overall.”

Smith covers a lot of real estate in the backend. He’s a highly instinctive player that covers a lot of ground in the secondary. A former high school track athlete, Smith plays faster than his 40-time. He takes proper angles, both in pass coverage and in run support. He trusts his eyes and instincts and is quick to trigger.

Story continues

Over the past two seasons, Smith recorded six interceptions. He has natural ball skills and does wide receiver-like things at the catch point.

Smith has had some of his biggest moments in the biggest games over the past two seasons. In the season-opener against Clemson in 2021, Smith had a 74-yard pick-six. In the 2021 National Championship Game, Smith recorded seven tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections. In the 2022 SEC Championship Game, Smith recorded one interception and one tackle for loss.

“I think the most important thing I can say about Chris is that he is a player that is no stranger to big moments and big plays,” Kearly said. “When a big play was needed, Christopher Smith was there to make it. The Clemson game in 2021, Alabama 2022 national championship, and 2022 SEC Championship games are perfect examples.”

Smith may be on the lighter side (192) pounds, but he plays bigger than his frame. He’s fearless coming up in run support. He flies downhill like he was shot out of cannon.

“He is smaller and he is not a superior athlete, but he makes big hits,” Kearly said. “Smith will pop you. Go watch the Oregon game. Not being afraid of harsh contact is what made him good in run support.”

Smith could provide an immediate impact on special teams during his rookie season. The Georgia safety logged 303 snaps on special teams during his time in Athens.

Fit with the Packers

The Packers have already made two moves at safety this offseason. Brian Gutekunst re-signed Rudy Ford and he went out and signed former third-round pick Tarvarius Moore. There are likely more moves coming and the next one could be in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith has the range, instincts, ball skills, and special teams experience to fight for playing time early in his career.

Pro Football Focus has Smith as one of the best pure safeties in the draft. From PFF:

Smith can really cover some ground. He’s one of the best true backend players in the draft class. His ability to get sideline to sideline, as well as downhill in the run game from a deep alignment, will serve him well at the next level.

The Packers had a lot of breakdowns in coverage last season. Adding a player with Smith’s instincts could help cut down on those lapses in coverage.

With his skill set, Smith could be an attractive day two or early day three target for the Packers as they look to revamp the safety depth chart this offseason.

Related

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 46, Penn State TE Brenton Strange Unpacking Future Packers: No. 47, Penn State S Ji'Ayir Brown Unpacking Future Packers: No. 48, Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo Unpacking Future Packers: No. 49, Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle Unpacking Future Packers: No. 50, Minnesota CB Terell Smith

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire