Unpacking Future Packers: No. 33, Texas RB Jonathon Brooks

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Texas rushing attack was supposed to take a hit this season after losing Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to the NFL Draft.

Jonathon Brooks helped Longhorn fans forget those two talented backs. Before suffering a torn ACL, Brooks rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games.

The Texas running back may miss the start of his rookie season as he recovers from his season-ending knee injury but could still be the first running back off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As the Green Bay Packers look to round out their running back room, Brooks could be a potential target. The Texas running back checks in at No. 33 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

“Brooks just has a great feel for finding the open rushing lane,” Joey Hickey, a contributor for Longhornswire, said. “He has great vision, but he also has a great sense of how the play is going to develop.”

Brooks has a good blend of size, strength and speed. He has quick feet and can string together moves that will break ankles and leave defenders grasping at air. The Texas running back keeps his feet charging upon contact and always seems to fall forward. According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks picked up 732 yards after contact and forced 63 missed tackles.

“People loved Bijan Robinson because of his balance, and Brooks has some great balance too,” Hickey said. “His unusual stride might also make it difficult for defenders to get in a great position to tackle him.”

Brooks runs with good tempo and sees the field well. He’s a plant-and-go runner, who scampers through the hole with burst. He has the speed to destroy pursuit angles and seems to find a second gear once he gets in the open field. This past season he recorded 24 runs of 10-plus yards and had multiple runs of 60-plus yards.

“He has great vision, and I think he’s had it as early as high school,” Hickey said. “Certainly he’s been well-coached but it seems like seeing the play develop is natural for Brooks.

Brooks finished this past season with 25 receptions for 286 yards and one touchdown. He has soft hands out of the backfield. Any time he touches the pigskin, he’s a threat to break off an explosive play due to his shiftiness, speed and contact balance.

“Brooks is a capable pass catcher,” Hickey said. “He’s not immune to dropping the football, but once he catches it he’s a threat to make an explosive play. Texas made a lot of yards throwing screens to Brooks and it helped them get the offense going when they struggled.”

Fit with the Packers

Josh Jacobs is going to be the lead back in Green Bay, with AJ Dillon set to serve second fiddle. With those two in place, there won’t be a lot of carries up for grabs for the third running back.

That is why adding Brooks makes a ton of sense for the Packers. He may not be ready for the start of the upcoming season as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in November.

The Packers could ease Brooks back while leaning on their veteran running back duo. With Dillon back on just a one-year deal they could fully unleash Brooks in 2025.

“Before his injury, he was a favorite to win the Doak Walker Award given to college football’s best running back,” Hickey said. “He’s got the same coaching from running backs coach and former NFL running back Tashard Choice, who helped develop Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. In addition to all that, he wants to compete. He started his third season backing up five-star freshman Cedric Baxter Jr. and won the starting job. If you’re looking for a complete, resilient football player, Brooks is a great addition.”

Brooks will turn 21 years old in July and only has 238 career touches to his name. With his blend of size, strength, speed and tackle-breaking ability, Brooks gives off Josh Jacobs vibes.

In the short term, Brooks would likely serve a minor role. In the long-term, Jacobs and Brooks would form a dynamic one-two punch to make life easier for Jordan Love.

