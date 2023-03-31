Unpacking Future Packers: No. 30, Alabama S Jordan Battle

This past season the Green Bay Packers gave up big play after big play due to breakdowns in coverage. Why the miscommunication in the backend continued to happen is unknown.

For whatever reason, the defensive backs in the secondary kept getting their wires crossed. A player that could help repair the phone lines is Jordan Battle. The Alabama safety checks in at No. 30 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

.@AlabamaFTBL DS Jordan Battle (@JordanMBattle) got plenty draft media love this summer and it’s justified. Coaches rave about his football smarts & Bama’s standard for FBI is way higher than most programs. NFL will like interchangeable skill-set. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/FgRPHtPuow — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 9, 2022

“If my secondary was a disorganized mess, I wouldn’t hesitate to grab Battle to help stabilize things in the back end,” Brent Taylor the editor for Roll Bama Roll said. “He’d be one position that you never have to worry about busting a coverage or missing a run fit.”

A four-star recruit, Battle started four games during his first year on campus and finished the season with two tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. The following season, Battle recorded 66 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass deflections. In 2021, Battle recorded 85 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three interceptions, including two pick-sixes and three pass deflections. This past season, Battle recorded 71 tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections.

PICK SIX! The @AlabamaFTBL defense scores on a Jordan Battle INT. pic.twitter.com/XH0Mx8KYPE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021

“Battle has been a three-year starter for Alabama, and he’s always been very consistent, and very solid,” Taylor said. “Battle is one of those guys you never worried was going to bust a play, and never worried he’d miss a tackle. In 2022, he was a senior leader for the team as a permanent team captain and was always good for a nice press conference. While I don’t think anything in particular stood out in 2022, he was largely consistent throughout his entire career.”

Story continues

Battle is a highly instinctive player that’s always where he’s supposed to be. During his time playing for Nick Saban he logged snaps in the box, slot, and safety. He was asked to do a lot in that defense with a wide array of responsibilities.

“Leadership and consistency,” Taylor said. “Some guys just have everything put together in their brains, and Battle is one of them. Physically, he’s also a really solidly built dude who tackles like a truck.”

The three-year starter is a steady, reliable presence in the deep third. He has great field awareness and disciplined eyes. He shows good route recognition and is quick to trigger. He doesn’t panic in coverage and showcased plus ball skills. He plays faster than his 40-time and he’s a fluid athlete, showcasing adequate range.

“While his ball skills are really nice and his zone coverage instincts are quite impressive, he’s not fast,” Taylor said. “His combine time was a 4.58 forty, and that is consistent with who he is on the field. As long as you keep him matched up with tight ends or as a zone guy, he’s great. But match him with a slot receiver or trying to cover deep on his own, and he can just get flat outrun. It’s unfortunate for a guy who is basically perfect in most aspects of football, but that speed was a limiting factor in college, and will be even more stark in the NFL.”

Battle is a willing participant in run support. There were occasions when he would make business decisions, but more often than not he was willing to mix it up. When he comes downhill, he takes proper angles to the football. According to Pro Football Focus, Battle missed 16 tackles over the past two seasons.

“He’s a darn-near perfect tackler and knows how to clean things up and fill gaps without hesitation,” Taylor said. “A decade ago, he’d have been an elite strong safety prospect.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need to upgrade the safety position. While Battle may not be the quickest, he makes up for it with his instincts and he’s always in the right place at the right time. Green Bay needs a steady presence in the backend and Battle fits the bill.

Jordan Battle in 2021: 🐘 91.1 PFF grade

🐘 91.2 coverage grade First among Power Five safeties 🥇pic.twitter.com/nJwJA1DNSc — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 12, 2022

“As I mentioned before, he’s a limited athlete, so I probably wouldn’t go higher than a third round at best, but he’d be a great value in the late fourth or fifth round,” Taylor said. “He should also be a nice piece on special teams for his tackling.”

This safety class is lacking top-end talent. Aside from Brian Branch there may not be a safety taken in the Top 50 picks. That doesn’t mean there aren’t quality players to be had in the later rounds.

The Alabama safety is a jack of all trades, master of none type of prospect. While he may not be the most dynamic athlete, Battle checks a lot of boxes and could be a target for Brian Gutekunst in the third round or early on day three.

Battle is a scheme-versatile player that can help an NFL defense in a variety of ways. He can line up in the box as an extra linebacker. He can man the slot position. He can play deep safety and patrol the backend. Battle is a well-rounded, pro-ready safety that could step in immediately and provide an impact for Joe Barry.

Related

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 31, Northwestern RB Evan Hull Unpacking Future Packers: No. 32, Boise State OT John Ojukwu Unpacking Future Packers: No. 33, Iowa State DB Anthony Johnson Jr Unpacking Future Packers: No. 34, Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris Unpacking Future Packers: No. 35, Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire