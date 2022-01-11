Unofficial speeds from Next Gen organizational test at Daytona

Staff Report
·3 min read
Unofficial speeds from Next Gen organizational test at Daytona

Unofficial test speeds from organizational Next Gen testing for the NASCAR Cup Series on Jan. 11-12 at Daytona International Speedway. Note that times are unofficial, with no technical inspection conducted before each session. Day 2 speeds will be added on Wednesday.

RELATED: Experience the Next Gen cars in 3D and augmented reality

Day 1 – Practice

Pos.

No.

Driver(s)

Best time

Diff.

Best speed

Make

Team

1

21

Harrison Burton

48.843

184.264

Ford

Wood Brothers Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric

48.844

0.001

184.260

Ford

Team Penske

3

22

Joey Logano

48.849

0.006

184.241

Ford

Team Penske

4

7

Corey LaJoie

49.944

1.101

180.202

Chevrolet

Spire Motorsports

5

24

William Byron

49.954

1.111

180.166

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

6

11

Denny Hamlin

49.969

1.126

180.112

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

45

Kurt Busch

50.055

1.212

179.802

Toyota

23XI Racing

8

15

Cody Ware

50.274

1.431

179.019

Ford

Rick Ware Racing

9

43

Erik Jones

50.473

1.630

178.313

Chevrolet

Petty GMS Motorsports

10

1

Daniel Suarez

50.529

1.686

178.116

Chevrolet

Trackhouse Racing

11

6

Brad Keselowski

50.568

1.725

177.978

Ford

RFK Racing

12

5

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

50.839

1.996

177.029

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

13

38

Michael McDowell

50.914

2.071

176.769

Ford

Front Row Motorsports

14

27

Jacques Villeneuve

50.930

2.087

176.713

Ford

Team Hezeberg

15

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

50.949

2.106

176.647

Chevrolet

JTG Daugherty Racing

16

3

Austin Dillon

50.960

2.117

176.609

Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing

17

31

Justin Haley

51.033

2.190

176.356

Chevrolet

Kaulig Racing

18

66

Timmy Hill

51.144

2.640

174.815

Ford

MBM Motorsports

Day 1 – Practice 2

Pos.

No.

Driver(s)

Best time

Diff.

Best speed

Make

Team

1

2

Austin Cindric

47.214

190.621

Ford

Team Penske

2

22

Joey Logano

47.215

0.001

190.617

Ford

Team Penske

3

5

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

48.004

0.790

187.484

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

4

31

Justin Haley

48.042

0.828

187.336

Chevrolet

Kaulig Racing

5

45

Kurt Busch

48.210

0.996

186.683

Toyota

23XI Racing

6

24

William Byron

48.334

1.120

186.204

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

7

1

Daniel Suarez

48.380

1.166

186.027

Chevrolet

Trackhouse Racing

8

6

Brad Keselowski

48.392

1.178

185.981

Ford

RFK Racing

9

38

Michael McDowell

48.401

1.187

185.947

Ford

Front Row Motorsports

10

21

Harrison Burton

48.441

1.227

185.793

Ford

Wood Brothers Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin

48.454

1.240

185.743

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

27

Jacques Villeneuve

48.638

1.424

185.041

Ford

Team Hezeberg

13

15

Cody Ware

49.138

1.924

183.158

Ford

Rick Ware Racing

14

7

Corey LaJoie

49.891

2.677

180.393

Chevrolet

Spire Motorsports

15

3

Austin Dillon

50.447

3.233

178.405

Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing

16

43

Erik Jones

50.481

3.267

178.285

Chevrolet

Petty GMS Motorsports

17

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

50.673

3.459

177.609

Chevrolet

JTG Daugherty Racing

18

66

Timmy Hill

51.144

3.930

175.974

Ford

MBM Motorsports

