Unofficial speeds from Next Gen organizational test at Daytona
Unofficial test speeds from organizational Next Gen testing for the NASCAR Cup Series on Jan. 11-12 at Daytona International Speedway. Note that times are unofficial, with no technical inspection conducted before each session. Day 2 speeds will be added on Wednesday.
Day 1 – Practice
Pos.
No.
Driver(s)
Best time
Diff.
Best speed
Make
Team
1
21
Harrison Burton
48.843
184.264
Ford
Wood Brothers Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric
48.844
0.001
184.260
Ford
Team Penske
3
22
Joey Logano
48.849
0.006
184.241
Ford
Team Penske
4
7
Corey LaJoie
49.944
1.101
180.202
Chevrolet
Spire Motorsports
5
24
William Byron
49.954
1.111
180.166
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
6
11
Denny Hamlin
49.969
1.126
180.112
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
45
Kurt Busch
50.055
1.212
179.802
Toyota
23XI Racing
8
15
Cody Ware
50.274
1.431
179.019
Ford
Rick Ware Racing
9
43
Erik Jones
50.473
1.630
178.313
Chevrolet
Petty GMS Motorsports
10
1
Daniel Suarez
50.529
1.686
178.116
Chevrolet
Trackhouse Racing
11
6
Brad Keselowski
50.568
1.725
177.978
Ford
RFK Racing
12
5
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
50.839
1.996
177.029
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
13
38
Michael McDowell
50.914
2.071
176.769
Ford
Front Row Motorsports
14
27
Jacques Villeneuve
50.930
2.087
176.713
Ford
Team Hezeberg
15
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
50.949
2.106
176.647
Chevrolet
JTG Daugherty Racing
16
3
Austin Dillon
50.960
2.117
176.609
Chevrolet
Richard Childress Racing
17
31
Justin Haley
51.033
2.190
176.356
Chevrolet
Kaulig Racing
18
66
Timmy Hill
51.144
2.640
174.815
Ford
MBM Motorsports
Day 1 – Practice 2
Pos.
No.
Driver(s)
Best time
Diff.
Best speed
Make
Team
1
2
Austin Cindric
47.214
—
190.621
Ford
Team Penske
2
22
Joey Logano
47.215
0.001
190.617
Ford
Team Penske
3
5
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
48.004
0.790
187.484
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
4
31
Justin Haley
48.042
0.828
187.336
Chevrolet
Kaulig Racing
5
45
Kurt Busch
48.210
0.996
186.683
Toyota
23XI Racing
6
24
William Byron
48.334
1.120
186.204
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
7
1
Daniel Suarez
48.380
1.166
186.027
Chevrolet
Trackhouse Racing
8
6
Brad Keselowski
48.392
1.178
185.981
Ford
RFK Racing
9
38
Michael McDowell
48.401
1.187
185.947
Ford
Front Row Motorsports
10
21
Harrison Burton
48.441
1.227
185.793
Ford
Wood Brothers Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin
48.454
1.240
185.743
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
27
Jacques Villeneuve
48.638
1.424
185.041
Ford
Team Hezeberg
13
15
Cody Ware
49.138
1.924
183.158
Ford
Rick Ware Racing
14
7
Corey LaJoie
49.891
2.677
180.393
Chevrolet
Spire Motorsports
15
3
Austin Dillon
50.447
3.233
178.405
Chevrolet
Richard Childress Racing
16
43
Erik Jones
50.481
3.267
178.285
Chevrolet
Petty GMS Motorsports
17
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
50.673
3.459
177.609
Chevrolet
JTG Daugherty Racing
18
66
Timmy Hill
51.144
3.930
175.974
Ford
MBM Motorsports