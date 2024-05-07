UNM baseball enters final stretch of the regular season with a lot to play for

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With only two series left in the regular season the University of New Mexico Lobos are a contender in the Mountain West Conference. The Lobos are tied for first with Fresno State on top of the league. A series sweep at UNLV combined with Fresno State being swept helped UNM’s cause. “It’s very exciting, knowing that we can get a ring out of this,” said UNM outfielder Tye Wood.

Another Lobo outfielder, who happens to be the Mountain West hits leader, Khalil Walker, wants more. “We don’t want to become satisfied,” said Walker. “Once we become satisfied, we’ll lose all of our success.”

The Lobos know about losing success. They’ve had an up-and-down season that also saw an eight-game losing streak hit the team, earlier in the season. “We had a player’s meeting right before we snapped our eight-game losing streak,” said Walker. “I think that kind of set the tone, got everybody on the same page and allowed us to see where everyone was at and people got stuff off their chest and the captain stepped up and started leading a little more. It really helped us.”

Wood agrees with his teammate. “I mean, our pitching staff started to lock in,” said Wood. “Our bats always put us in a good spot to win and our pitching staff locked in the last couple of weekends. So, it’s been a really big help.”

The Lobos will host the Nevada Wolfpack in a crucial conference series starting Friday. Game one at Santa Ana Star Field is at 6 p.m.

