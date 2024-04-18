University of Oregon football player arrested for fatal hit-run in Eugene, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A University of Oregon football player was arrested Monday night after a fatal hit and run in Eugene.

Daylen Austin, 19, was charged with felony hit and run a couple hours after the crash at West Fourth Avenue and Polk Street around 9:10 p.m.

Authorities said the victim in the crash was a 46-year-old man, but his identity has yet to be released to the public.

“This is a complex investigation and EPD is still gathering information to be submitted to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for a final charging decision,” Eugene police said in a press release.

