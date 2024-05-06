University of Mobile awards alumnus, Houston Astros manager with honorary doctorate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile awarded an honorary doctorate to a former Rams baseball player and current UM Hall of Fame inductee, Joe Espada.

According to a press release, Espada, who attended the University of Mobile in the mid-1990s, played as a middle infielder for the university’s baseball program, before going on to his coaching career with the Houston Astros, was awarded the honorary degree prior to the graduation ceremony.

Due to his absence, the degree could not be presented during the graduation ceremony.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – APRIL 27: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros talks to the media prior to a 2024 Mexico City Series game between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Instead, Espada was presented with the degree in April 2024 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 by the University of Mobile Athletic Department. The University of Mobile included a link in the release to watch the presentation of the degree.

“More than 300 graduates who were being awarded associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees and their families watched the video of Espada receiving the honor” at the graduation ceremony on May 4, according to the release.

