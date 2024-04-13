Unity falls to Faith Christian's veteran squad

Apr. 12—FULTON, Ill. — The Unity Knights hosted the Faith Christian Falcons in a varsity boys volleyball match on Thursday evening.

Unity was looking for their first win of the season but the Falcons have a much more experience team and that showed. Faith Christian worked their way through the first set, taking it 25-14 to grab the early advantage.

It was more of the same for the Falcons in set two, using the Knights miscommunication on the defensive end to their advantage. The Falcons took set two 25-12.

The Knights battled hard in set three, fighting to keep this one going another set. However, the Falcons experience showed late in the set and they squeaked out the 25-23 win for the sweep over Unity.

The Knights fall to 0-4 on the season and will be back in action on Monday against both Tri-State Christian and Rivermont Collegiate. Unity will have one final home game on Monday, April 29 to celebrate Senior Night as they host Galesburg Christian.