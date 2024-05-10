Union interim coach Grote says Cologne are under more pressure

1. FC Union Berlin coach Marco Grote gives instructions during the team's training session. Matthias Koch/dpa

Union Berlin's interim coach Marco Grote said the Berliners should take advantage of Cologne being in a worse position in their big Bundesliga relegation clash on Saturday.

"Cologne's situation is that they are under pressure to win the game. We want to win it too," Grote, appointed for the rest of the season after the sacking of Nenad Bjelica on Monday, told a press conference.

With a win on Saturday and a victory for Borussia Dortmund at Mainz, the fourth-bottom Berliners could secure their place in the Bundesliga with one matchday left. Cologne can only stay afloat with a win.

The 52-year-old Grote had already taken over as Union coach for one game in November following the departure of Urs Fischer.

"I'm not nervous. You can't imagine how excited I am," said the former Union under-19 coach. He will still be assisted by Marie-Louise Eta.

Grote is not thinking of whether the next two games could secure him the permanent role.

"It's not a casting," he said. "I'm thinking about Cologne, not that."

Cologne coach Timo Schultz said he felt no extra pressure.

"It's felt like there's been no alternative for weeks than to win," he said on Friday. "Now it's de facto the case that we have to win in order to play in another final. That's why there will only be one gear for us, and that's forwards."