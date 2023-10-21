Uni Matchup: Colts debuting ‘Indiana Nights’ uniforms vs. Browns

We are now less than 48 hours away from the Week 7 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. The Browns are sitting at 3-2 on the season after a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, the Browns may get starting quarterback Deshaun Watson back in this game as well after he was a full participant in practice on Friday. The Colts sit at 3-3, coming off of an ugly loss as they will ride backup quarterback Gardner Minshew the rest of the way out.

Can the Browns advance to 4-2 for the first time since 2020? These are the heights they would reach with a win over the Colts on Sunday.

Before they lock horns on the field, however, we take a look at the underrated matchup every week: the uniform matchup. Here we look at which uniforms each team will wear at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, and who wins the uniform matchup.

Browns uniforms: White-on-white

After wearing their throwback uniforms and new white helmets against the San Francisco 49ers a week ago, the Browns will now travel in their traditional away uniforms. The Browns will wear their white jerseys with their white pants. A clean, crisp look.

Colts uniforms: Debuting "Indiana Nights" uniforms

The Colts, for the first time, will be debuting their “Indiana Nights” uniforms. These uniforms feature a black helmet with a blue logo and blue and white stripe. The uniforms and pants are solid blue with black trim.

Not a throwback. This is a whole new era. ⚫️🔵 Indiana Nights, debuting this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gLIYb5nFmC — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2023

The verdict

Let’s be honest, black-on-blue is a gigantic no-no. Who cares if they are new? Who cares if they are an alternative jersey? They are hideous. They are no match for Cleveland’s crisp and clean white-on-white combination.

