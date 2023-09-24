Unhappy Valley: Social media irate as Iowa’s offense sinks to new low in Penn State blowout

Saturday night was a difficult night to be an Iowa fan. Penn State handed Iowa its first shutout since 2000, routing the Hawkeyes, 31-0.

After three seasons full of them, the Hawkeyes’ trip to Happy Valley turned into another offensive low point that will have college football fans and pundits laughing from coast to coast.

The Iowa Hawkeyes arrived in State College as the nation’s No. 22 team. They exit as victims of a complete embarrassment at the hands of No. 7 Penn State.

Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar wound up throwing four touchdown passes, including a pair to tight end Tyler Warren.

That’s not the story, though. Once again, the story is a Hawkeye offense that was less than inept on a prime-time stage.

Relative to how the rest of the night played out, it started with some offensive promise. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara connected with tight end Erick All on a third-down snap for a 20-yard pickup to move the chains. Then, Iowa was promptly forced to punt.

On Iowa’s next possession, McNamara scrambled for a first down on an 18-yard run. It looked like Iowa might be about to deliver the game’s first score when a shovel pass to All netted another 12-yard gain.

But, as All was contacted and flipped over, he fumbled the football. That was the start of the real White Out nightmare for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa proceeded to go three-and-out on its next five drives. Then, McNamara was hit and fumbled, Iowa went three-and-out again and then backup quarterback Deacon Hill was hit and fumbled.

All of it added up to just 76 yards of total offense for the Hawkeyes.

Naturally, Hawkeye social media wasn’t in the best of spirits. Here’s all of the reaction from a tough night for the black and gold.

The full offensive drive chart

Iowa's Offense Vs Penn State: — Punt

— Fumble

— Punt

— Punt

— Punt

— Punt

— Punt

— Fumble

— Punt

— Fumble pic.twitter.com/1csbFhAf6Q — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2023

At least we have this to look forward to!

Iowa Fans: “Maybe we’ll switch some things up on offense this week” Brian Ferentz: pic.twitter.com/dAEEn77MXu — HAWK_GUYS (@HAWK_GUYS) September 24, 2023

At least football jail anyways

I believe Brian Ferentz belongs in jail — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) September 24, 2023

By midnight!

The Iowa defense deserves so much better. Brian Ferentz shouldn’t be employed at midnight. This is beyond a national laughing stock. The university cannot continue to abide this. Leave him. Let him go. Pathetic doesn’t cover it. — Dr. Hawkize, M.D. (@stillnothawkize) September 24, 2023

Some say it's art

This is Brian Ferentz's Sistine Chapel: pic.twitter.com/Sygg13eTX1 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 24, 2023

Which was your favorite?

What was your favorite Iowa first down? — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) September 24, 2023

Really?

I don’t even know how anyone can blame Brian. McNamara’s getting killed before he can even make a read. — Quinn Douglas (@Quinn_Douglas_) September 24, 2023

It's truly a marvel

Iowa, has had 25 plays from scrimmage tonight through the beginning of the 4th. 25. pic.twitter.com/z2TCHLmp19 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 24, 2023

A bad night for The Drive to 325

Latest update on the Brian Ferentz Watch tracker: Penn State is a return to normalcy… pic.twitter.com/Xl6Yt9ssbE — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 24, 2023

The under hit btw

Iowa’s team total is currently 0.5… Brian Ferentz Masterclass pic.twitter.com/QVSVqMfXUf — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) September 24, 2023

Just our luck

110,830 people showed up at beaver stadium. Unfortunately none of them play offense for Iowa. — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) September 24, 2023

Oh no...receipts

i'm sorry but pic.twitter.com/FpsaNxFGUf — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 24, 2023

What happened to the offensive line?

Iowa went from being a program that develops offensive linemen to an embarrassment at that position. All of them suck. They are awful and so is their coach. The offense can’t do anything because they’re soft Hang this in the locker room. Do something about it — Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) September 24, 2023

Even Tom Brady could do nothing

Iowa could find Tom Brady some additional eligibility and put him in this offense and he'd complete 52% of attempts for an average of 177 yards per game. — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) September 24, 2023

And we are sad

Not again

Guys I have some bad news I don’t think Iowa’s offense is very good — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) September 24, 2023

It will be okay?

Emotional twitter venting is unmatched. This stuff appears to leave people in shambles. It’ll be ok everyone. — Tyler Kluver (@TylerKluver) September 24, 2023

Still zero excuse

Iowa will absolutely get better, but zero excuses for what occurred tonight. Iowa will turn it around and may even compete in the B1G Championship. But I have to ask… for what? More of the same when they face Michigan, Ohio St, or Penn State again? Zero excuse *4* 1st downs?! https://t.co/EsPCPc4Nqn — Joe Hugen (@Joe_Hugen) September 24, 2023

The national joke

Iowa Hawkeyes 0 Points

7 Punts

79 Total Yards

23 Rushing Yards

56 Passing Yards

(1-9) 3rd Down pic.twitter.com/2SOPsw6rHb — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire