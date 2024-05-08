Undrafted Georgia Bulldog tries out for the Kansas City Chiefs

After the NFL draft, rookie minicamp is now underway and former Georgia Bulldogs long snapper has tried his hand at making an NFL roster. William Mote, the Bulldogs’ four-year starter at long snapper, recently tried out for the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Mote arrived in Athens in 2019 and redshirted that season, before beginning his run as the Bulldogs’ snapper on punts in 2020. Mote would continue to handle long snapping duties for the following three seasons, and also handled some placekicking snap duties in 2022 for UGA along with Payne Walker. Over the course of his four years starting at Georgia, Mote appeared in all but one game, that being two seasons ago against Kent State, the reason being that the Bulldogs did not punt during the game.

Mote is listed at six-foot-two, 230 pounds, and is originally from Hoover, Alabama. He was listed as a preseason third team All-SEC long snapper this past preseason. Upon graduating from Georgia, Mote played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl this past February.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire