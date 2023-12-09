11 Georgia Bulldogs make All-SEC teams
An SEC-high 11 Georgia Bulldogs have made the coaches All SEC team. Four Bulldogs made the All SEC first-team including star tight end Brock Bowers.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck headlines the All SEC second-team. It is somewhat of a surprise to see Carson Beck make the All SEC team over Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Beck is deciding if he will return for the 2024 college football season.
What Georgia Bulldogs made the All SEC team? What Georgia football players got snubbed?
Tight end Brock Bowers
All SEC first-team
Class: Junior
Stats: 56 receptions, 714 receiving yards, and six touchdowns
Guard Tate Ratledge
All SEC first-team
Class: Junior
Stats: 12 games played
Center Sedrick Van Pran
All SEC first-team
Class: Junior
Stats: 13 games played
Safety Malaki Starks
All SEC first-team
Class: Sophomore
Stats: 51 tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions
Quarterback Carson Beck
All SEC second-team
Class: Junior
Stats: 3,738 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions
Offensive guard Xavier Truss
All SEC second-team
Class: Senior
Stats: 13 games played
Defensive end Mykel Williams
All SEC second-team
Class: Sophomore
Stats: 12 tackles and 3.5 sacks
Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse
All SEC second-team
Class: Senior
Stats: 21 tackles, one interception, and two sacks
Linebacker Smael Mondon
All SEC second-team
Class: Junior
Stats: 68 tackles and three sacks
Defensive back Tykee Smith
All SEC second-team
Class: Senior
Stats: 68 tackles, four interceptions, and two sacks
Defensive back Kamari Lassiter
All SEC second-team
Class: Junior
Stats: 37 tackles and eight pass deflections
Georgia football's top snubs
Javon Bullard stands out as a snub. He played great in 2023 and was a tackling machine. He will be one of the top safeties in the 2024 NFL draft.
If Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Amarius Mims had been healthy all year, then they would easily be All-SEC selections.