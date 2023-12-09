11 Georgia Bulldogs make All-SEC teams

An SEC-high 11 Georgia Bulldogs have made the coaches All SEC team. Four Bulldogs made the All SEC first-team including star tight end Brock Bowers.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck headlines the All SEC second-team. It is somewhat of a surprise to see Carson Beck make the All SEC team over Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Beck is deciding if he will return for the 2024 college football season.

What Georgia Bulldogs made the All SEC team? What Georgia football players got snubbed?

Tight end Brock Bowers

All SEC first-team



Class: Junior

Stats: 56 receptions, 714 receiving yards, and six touchdowns

Guard Tate Ratledge

All SEC first-team

Class: Junior

Stats: 12 games played

Center Sedrick Van Pran

All SEC first-team



Class: Junior

Stats: 13 games played

Safety Malaki Starks

All SEC first-team



Class: Sophomore



Stats: 51 tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions

Quarterback Carson Beck

All SEC second-team



Class: Junior



Stats: 3,738 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions

Offensive guard Xavier Truss

All SEC second-team



Class: Senior



Stats: 13 games played



Defensive end Mykel Williams

All SEC second-team



Class: Sophomore



Stats: 12 tackles and 3.5 sacks



Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse

All SEC second-team



Class: Senior



Stats: 21 tackles, one interception, and two sacks

Linebacker Smael Mondon

All SEC second-team



Class: Junior



Stats: 68 tackles and three sacks

Defensive back Tykee Smith

All SEC second-team



Class: Senior



Stats: 68 tackles, four interceptions, and two sacks

Defensive back Kamari Lassiter

All SEC second-team



Class: Junior



Stats: 37 tackles and eight pass deflections



Georgia football's top snubs

Javon Bullard stands out as a snub. He played great in 2023 and was a tackling machine. He will be one of the top safeties in the 2024 NFL draft.

If Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Amarius Mims had been healthy all year, then they would easily be All-SEC selections.

