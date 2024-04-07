Under Armour and Curry Brand Celebrate South Carolina’s Women’s College Basketball Championship

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

South Carolina went undefeated this season, ending its run with a 87-75 win over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the women’s college basketball national championship. Under Armour, the school that backs the Gamecocks, made sure people didn’t forget.

After the game, the athletic giant posted an image on Instagram celebrating South Carolina’s win, as well as its 38-0 season. Its message was simple and straightforward: “You Win Some, You Lose None.”

Freshman guard Tessa Johnson led all South Carolina scorers against Iowa, putting up 19 points in the win. Kamilla Cardoso, who on April 1 declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Johnson wore the women’s UA Flow Breakthru 3 and Cardoso wore a pink and white iteration of the Curry Flow 10 in the win.

Also, Curry Brand — the Under Armour-backed label of NBA star Steph Curry — posted an Image on Instagram applauding the efforts of freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley. Its post for the hooper, who is from Columbia, S.C., read: “Hometown hero. Homegrown champion.” Fulwiley, who scored 9 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and dished 4 assists in 18 minutes of play, signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Curry Brand in March.

Fulwiley wore an all-white iteration of the Curry 4 FloTro in the win.

After the game, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared kind words for both Iowa and Clark, calling the sharpshooter — who declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft in February — “one of the GOATs” of women’s basketball.

“I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport. She carried a heavy load for our sport and it just is not going to stop here on the collegiate tour, but when she is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, she’s going to lift that league up as well,” Staley said.

Fanatics released an array of South Carolina championship apparel and hats after the win, and Under Armour has fan gear available via UA.com.

