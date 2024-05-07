Would under-23s have performed better?

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United's Under-23 team could have performed better than their senior professionals in the 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

United were soundly beaten, facing 18 shots and registering seven at Selhurst Park.

Palace had 36 touches in the United penalty area, while the Red Devils managed just 16 in the Eagles' box.

Carragher told Sky Sports: "No Manchester United team should be losing 4-0 to Crystal Palace. I get the injury issues, but Manchester United's under-23s will have been coached, come through the academy and taught how to play. I think if Manchester United's under-23s played against Crystal Palace tonight, they still wouldn't have lost 4-0 tonight.

"This is one of the most poorly coached teams in the Premier League, that is a fact. Ten Hag needs performances, he needs a belief."

The defeat piled further pressure on Erik ten Hag, who has now overseen 13 defeats in the league this season, the club's worst mark since 1989-90 when they lost 16 times.

Asked if he can turn things around, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: "I will keep fighting and I prepared the team in the best way I could do and it was not good enough, by far not good enough. I have to take the responsibility for that, but I will find energy and I will prepare them for Sunday's game.

"All season, we have huge problems and by now, this is the fourth defeat in this calendar year, so that's not a lot and every time, we had huge problems and many times, we sort it out. Today, we didn't."

[BBC]

Tuesday's papers were not too kind to Ten Hag or his team.

'United slump to a new low', reads the Daily Telegraph. The Mirror goes for 'Torn to shreds' and the Express has a play with words on United's nickname as it leads with 'Shred Devils'.