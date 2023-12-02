UNC football expected to lose former four-star WR to transfer portal

As college football hits championship weekend, the transfer portal continues to be very active. And on Saturday, another player on the offensive side of the football is entering the portal.

Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. is expected to enter the transfer portal in the coming days. It’s the latest player on North Carolina’s roster to opt to enter the portal as they have lost a handful of players already.

Greene Jr. was a four-star recruit who committed to North Carolina with a total of 58 offers. He picked UNC over ACC rival Clemson, giving the Tar Heels a big win on the recruiting trail.

BREAKING: UNC WR Andre Greene Jr. plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @On3Sports The 6’3 200 WR was ranked as a Top 85 Recruit in the ‘22 Class 👀 (held 58 Offers) Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/9fR5OEjJah pic.twitter.com/VZbavT3SpV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2023

He appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2022 and made a start in UNC’s bowl game against Oregon, catching a touchdown pass. But in 2023, Greene Jr. found himself buried on the depth chart with just 2 receptions for 17 yards.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire