UNC’s Drake Maye drafted by New England Patriots. Reaction from North Carolina, beyond

Alex Zietlow
3 min read

Drake Maye has been drafted by the New England Patriots — and his home state of North Carolina is thrilled.

The Charlotte-area native and UNC quarterback, who was selected with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will be the first quarterback of the post-Bill Belichick Patriots.

The Myers Park High School alum and once-Heisman Trophy candidate finished his final season as a Tar Heel with 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions with 149 QB rating.

Here’s how people reacted to Maye’s selection.

North Carolina Tar Heel nation loves where Maye lands

Charlotte, Myers Park excited for hometown kid

The Maye family getting some love, too

Maye is the youngest son of Mark and Aimee, who are both Charlotte-area athletic legends. Mark is an Independence High School alum and one of the most well-known quarterback prospects from North Carolina — who landed at UNC — and Aimee was a West Charlotte High School basketball star who chose not to play college basketball but certainly could’ve.

Drake’s brothers are quite special, too. The eldest is Luke, the Tar Heels basketball forward who hit the legendary game-winning shot against Kentucky that sent UNC into the Final Four and onto 2017 national championship glory. Cole, the second-oldest, was a national champion pitcher at Florida. Beau was a high school standout as well and a walk-on to UNC’s basketball team.

New England seems sold on Drake Maye, too

Even Bill Belichick weighed in — and was positive