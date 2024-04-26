UNC’s Drake Maye drafted by New England Patriots. Reaction from North Carolina, beyond

Drake Maye has been drafted by the New England Patriots — and his home state of North Carolina is thrilled.

The Charlotte-area native and UNC quarterback, who was selected with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will be the first quarterback of the post-Bill Belichick Patriots.

The Myers Park High School alum and once-Heisman Trophy candidate finished his final season as a Tar Heel with 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions with 149 QB rating.

Here’s how people reacted to Maye’s selection.

North Carolina Tar Heel nation loves where Maye lands

And there it is, the #Patriots end up sticking and picking, selecting UNC QB Drake Maye in hopes of him turning out to be their next franchise quarterback.



The Mayeflower returns to New England! ️pic.twitter.com/cKJ1mKGVBW — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) April 26, 2024

Charlotte, Myers Park excited for hometown kid

Congrats to Charlotte-area (Huntersville) native and Myers Park grad, Drake Maye, on being drafted third overall by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/NNXqGXmJgy — CLTure ( culture ) (@CLTure) April 26, 2024

Pretty cool moment between Cam Newton and Charlotte-area native (Myers Park grad) Drake Maye. pic.twitter.com/i4p9cwj8AA — CLTure ( culture ) (@CLTure) April 25, 2024

Watch party at Drake Maye’s former Myers Park HS — in the gym, where he also played hoops. pic.twitter.com/gMJxyoFhhw — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 26, 2024

The Maye family getting some love, too

Maye is the youngest son of Mark and Aimee, who are both Charlotte-area athletic legends. Mark is an Independence High School alum and one of the most well-known quarterback prospects from North Carolina — who landed at UNC — and Aimee was a West Charlotte High School basketball star who chose not to play college basketball but certainly could’ve.

Drake’s brothers are quite special, too. The eldest is Luke, the Tar Heels basketball forward who hit the legendary game-winning shot against Kentucky that sent UNC into the Final Four and onto 2017 national championship glory. Cole, the second-oldest, was a national champion pitcher at Florida. Beau was a high school standout as well and a walk-on to UNC’s basketball team.

Drake Maye's family tree is WILD pic.twitter.com/VPtRMuQgG0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2024

New England seems sold on Drake Maye, too

Patriots fan reaction from the team’s draft party … first to Roger Goodell, then to the selection of Drake Maye. pic.twitter.com/K7j19U4QLy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 26, 2024

Drake Maye gets drafted tonight? Here’s his older brother, Luke Maye, delivering one of the greatest shots in UNC basketball history.



Big night for the Maye family tonight pic.twitter.com/JjEof0ebxP — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) April 25, 2024

For anyone wondering why Drake Maye was my top pick for the #Patriots pic.twitter.com/mPMRGXjOPf — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 26, 2024

Drake Maye is a New England Patriot.



LFG!! Some Highlights below ️ pic.twitter.com/uEGKUlAnuP — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) April 26, 2024

I LOVE DRAKE MAYE. HE WAS MY #1 QB ON THE BOARD. AND JUST LIKE THAT THE PATS ARE BACK! #mayeday — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 26, 2024

