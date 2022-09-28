UNC continues to monitor Hurricane Ian ahead of Saturday’s game

The UNC football program is scheduled to return to the football field on Saturday afternoon as they open up Atlantic Coast Conference play against Virginia Tech. But as we continue to count down the days until kickoff, the weather in Chapel Hill has a lot of rain in the forecast.

With Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Chapel Hill will feel the impact with heavy rains during the weekend. And that could impact Saturday’s showdown with the Hokies.

On Tuesday, a UNC spokesperson told Tar Heel Illustrated that the game is still on for Saturday, releasing this statement:

“Saturday’s football game between North Carolina and Virginia Tech at Kenan Stadium is still scheduled to be played, as planned. Carolina Athletics is working with University, local and state officials to closely monitor Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on Chapel Hill and the surrounding areas.”

The two teams are not strangers to playing in Hurricane rain as they played through a monsoon in 2016 with the Hokies coming away victorious. The Tar Heels obviously don’t want a repeat of that game, especially with how good UNC’s passing offense really is.

