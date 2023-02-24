UNC Basketball vs. UVA: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels return to the court Saturday night for an ACC meeting with No. 6 Virginia.

This game is the second meeting between the two programs, with the Cavaliers defending their home court in a 65-58 victory. However, despite the first outcome, UNC enters this game with some advantages. Armando Bacot tallied one minute of playing time in the first game after leaving with an injury.

The other key advantage is that this game will occur on North Carolina’s court. A place where the Tar Heels have faired well, with an 11-2 home record.

UNC has been on the wrong end of media attention with concerns that the preseason No.1 team could fail to make the NCAA tournament. North Carolina struggled this year in the ACC, going 9-8 in the conference.

This game will significantly affect North Carolina and their Joe Lunardi ESPN bracketology status. Ranking No. 71, North Carolina is one of the teams listed not to make the NCAA tournament.

A win against a top-10 team in the nation would certainly help their chances to make the big dance.

Key to Victory

The biggest key to a UNC victory is the usage of their bench.

North Carolina has to find scoring from their bench if they want to get past a stout UVA defensive team. Virginia allows a nation’s best 60 points per game, and a big reason is their ability to focus on the opponents’ key scorers.

UNC has had a combined 11 bench points in their last three games, a recipe for disaster. However, they have the talent in Jalen Washington, Puff Johnson, and Tyler Nickel, to name a few. If North Carolina can spread the scoring workload around, it should be enough to chalk up a W in the win column.

Something to watch

The other biggest kryptonite for UNC this season has been their shot selection, often pulling contested threes vs. drives to the basket.

Hubert Davis has asked for more attacks to the basket, especially from his guards, due to their driving ability and high free-throw shooting percentage.

Story continues

North Carolina shot 2 for 23 from three in their 63-59 win over Notre Dame. However, a repeat performance against UVA will add another nail to their tournament hopes.

What you need to know

WHAT? Virginia (21-5, 13-4 ACC) at North Carolina (17-11, 9-8 ACC)

WHEN? Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? Jan.10, 2023. Virginia 65, UNC 58

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 105-42

PREDICTION? UNC 67, Virginia 63

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire