UNC basketball vs. Clemson: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC showdown

UNC basketball has won 85% of its games against Clemson since the longtime ACC members played for the first time in 1926.

The eighth-ranked Tar Heels face the 16th-ranked Tigers on Saturday (Noon, ESPN2) at Littlejohn Coliseum in a matchup between a pair of programs aiming for an ACC championship this season.

Coming off a 70-57 win at Pitt, UNC (10-3, 2-0 ACC) heads to South Carolina looking to win its third straight against Clemson (11-2, 1-1) since third-year coach Hubert Davis took over in Chapel Hill.

The Heels are 7-3 in their last 10 games at Littlejohn, but the teams have split the last four meetings at the venue.

Here’s a look at some other things to know and a score prediction for the Tar Heels’ trip to Clemson.

UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot vs. Clemson basketball’s PJ Hall

Armando Bacot and PJ Hall, two of the premier frontcourt talents in the nation, will be at the center of Saturday’s matchup. The Tigers haven’t been able to tame Bacot, who has averaged 21.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in back-to-back wins against Clemson. Likewise, the Heels have had trouble limiting Hall, who averaged 21 points in those two losses. They may not be guarding each other, but these two players will have a huge hand in deciding the winner this weekend.

UNC defense getting better, Clemson defense takes step back

After Wednesday night's games, UNC is 27th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. If that holds, it would be the Tar Heels’ best ranking in that category since the 2018-19 squad finished 15th. In its wins against Oklahoma and Pitt, UNC allowed an average of 63 points on 35.6% shooting. Clemson, which is 53rd in defensive efficiency, allowed a season-worst 95 points at Miami, but they’ve been much better at home. In their final three ACC home games last season, Clemson allowed an average of 63.6 points.

UNC’s Seth Trimble, Clemson’s Chauncey Wiggins the X-factors

UNC guard Seth Trimble and Clemson wing Chauncey Wiggins have taken sophomore leaps this season, and both have the ability to have a major influence this weekend. Wiggins is averaging 13 points in the last four games. Trimble has averaged 11 points and six rebounds in back-to-back outings as a two-way threat for the Heels.

UNC vs. Clemson score prediction

Clemson 81, UNC 80: The Tar Heels haven’t beaten a top-25 Clemson team at Littlejohn since 2008. In a game that should come down to the wire, I’ll give the Tigers the slight edge at home after their tough loss at Miami.

