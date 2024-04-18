UNC basketball showing interest in former Kentucky player in portal

Hubert Davis and North Carolina continue to do their homework on players in the transfer portal, trying to fill some needs for next year’s roster. With Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan gone, UNC has to fill two starting spots.

And potentially more.

The program continues to await decisions on Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis but it hasn’t stopped them from reaching out to players in the transfer portal already. One of the targets for UNC is former Kentucky small forward Adou Thiero.

Since entering the portal, the Tar Heels have had contact with Thiero as 247Sports reports:

North Carolina has reached out to a handful of small forwards as insurance if Harrison Ingram opts to go pro. Hubert Davis and Co. have had contact with Thiero and could make a push at the former Kentucky star if Ingram doesn’t return. Thiero has heard from a host of other schools, including Pittsburgh, Miami, Arizona, Oregon, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Indiana and NC State. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.3 minutes per game last season. He shot 49.2 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from three-point range.

UNC will have some competition for Thiero as Arizona, Pitt, Ohio State, Gonzaga, NC State, and Indiana among others have shown interest as well in him.

Thiero is coming off a season in which he averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 steals for the Wildcats.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire