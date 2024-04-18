UNC basketball showing interest in another Stanford player in transfer portal

Last year the North Carolina Tar Heels hit a home run by landing former Stanford wing Harrison Ingram out of the transfer portal. And a year later, they are targeting another player from the program.

Per Inside Carolina, the Tar Heels are targeting Stanford wing Andrej Stojakovic. The sharpshooter is the son of former NBA legend Peja Stojakovic. He entered the transfer portal last week and drew interest right away from Kentucky and is still gaining interest from other teams.

Now, it appears as if UNC is involved.

The story on Inside Carolina is for VIP’s, so it’s an article only available to paid subscribers. But the title “Stanford Transfer Andrej Stojakovic Getting to Know UNC Staff” says it all.

It’s unknown just how much interest is there from either side and things have moved slowly for the Tar Heels so far. They have just one visit set with Cade Tyson visiting this weekend but things are starting to heat up a little bit in terms of other players.

Stojakovic’s recruitment should start picking up soon and he’s a player to keep an eye on for the Tar Heels.

