UNC basketball’s Seth Trimble reverses course, will return to play for the Tar Heels

Two weeks after entering the transfer portal and bidding his farewell to North Carolina, Seth Trimble has changed his mind. He announced in a social media post on Tuesday that he had withdrawn from the portal and will return to UNC for a third season.

The presumed loss of Trimble, earlier this month, was seen as a significant blow to UNC. Now, with his return, the Tar Heels are keeping their best perimeter defender. Trimble during this past season was the sixth man for a team that won the ACC’s regular season championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’ve taken time to realize where my home is,” Trimble, a 6-foot-3 guard, said in a statement he posted to his Instagram account. “After my consideration, I’ve decided my heart and soul belong in Chapel Hill.

“Tar Heel Nation, let’s work.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.