UNC basketball’s Seth Trimble reverses course, will return to play for the Tar Heels

Andrew Carter
·1 min read
    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Two weeks after entering the transfer portal and bidding his farewell to North Carolina, Seth Trimble has changed his mind. He announced in a social media post on Tuesday that he had withdrawn from the portal and will return to UNC for a third season.

The presumed loss of Trimble, earlier this month, was seen as a significant blow to UNC. Now, with his return, the Tar Heels are keeping their best perimeter defender. Trimble during this past season was the sixth man for a team that won the ACC’s regular season championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’ve taken time to realize where my home is,” Trimble, a 6-foot-3 guard, said in a statement he posted to his Instagram account. “After my consideration, I’ve decided my heart and soul belong in Chapel Hill.

“Tar Heel Nation, let’s work.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.