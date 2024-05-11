UNC basketball schedules visit with big target in transfer portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels are taking a big step forward with a top recruiting target in the college basketball transfer portal.

After losing out on some top options over the past month, Hubert Davis and his staff have shifted their focus to other potential targets. And now, they are set to host one of those targets on campus soon.

Per Inside Carolina, the Tar Heels will host Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin for an official visit beginning on Tuesday. The visit comes just a few days as his name was floated out there as being contacted by the Tar Heels in the transfer portal.

So the process is starting to move quickly.

Lubin entered the transfer portal on the final day of it being open on May 1st, leaving the Vanderbilt program. He also previously played at Notre Dame, so he has experience in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Last season, Lubin averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while starting in 26 games for Vanderbilt.

For North Carolina, they have two needs to fill at power forward and center in this portal. Lubin isn’t a true center, so odds are the Tar Heels would use the 6-foot-8, 230-pound Lubin at the forward spot, leaving center open for someone like Jalen Washington.

With options running out, Lubin is a very important target for Davis and his 20224-25 UNC roster. Let’s see if they can close the deal and get some clarity moving forward on where this roster stands.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire