UNC basketball program contacting a big transfer portal recruit more

The North Carolina Tar Heels are shifting their focus to other targets in the college basketball transfer portal after striking out on some players over the past few weeks. Hubert Davis and his staff have made it clear that they want a true center and potentially a power forward.

But now, with their top targets gone the Tar Heels are shifting their focus to a few other players. That includes former Vanderbilt standout Ven-Allen Lubin.

The forward is the latest target that UNC has started to get involved with, making contact. And now, the contact is increasing per Tar Heels Illustrated from the Tar Heels in the race to land him.

Jacob Turner from the site released this video in regards to Lubin:

The forward averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Vanderbilt a year ago. He shot 50 percent from the field and was a bright spot for a Vanderbilt team that really struggled.

With UNC needing some help at two key spots, it makes sense to start identifying their next targets and pursue them. But how far they take this recruitment is something to watch down the stretch.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire