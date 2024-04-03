UNC basketball reaches out to a top player in transfer portal

The transfer portal is always an adventure in college sports and this year will be no different for college basketball. And the North Carolina Tar Heels are already getting involved with one of the top players available in the portal.

Just under a week since the team saw their season end in the Sweet 16 to Alabama, North Carolina has reached out to Belmont wing Cade Tyson per Inside Carolina. The site is reporting that UNC contacted Tyson on Wednesday afternoon.

Tyson is a Monroe, North Carolina native who is known for his shooting abilities and is one of the best shooters in the transfer portal. The wing was the 2022-23 MVC freshman of the year after averaging 13.6 points per game and then followed it up with a 2023-24 season where he averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Tyson shot 46.5 percent from the three-point line last season.

Per Inside Carolina’s Sherrell McMillan, Tyson has received a lot of interest in the portal already:

In the immediate days following his portal announcement, Tyson received interest from a bevy of high major schools including Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Stanford, South Carolina, Texas, Vanderbilt, VCU, Villanova, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin, Xavier, among others.

With Harrison Ingram likely testing the NBA draft process, the Tar Heels could look to Tyson to solve a big need on the perimeter. He would fit the mold as well even if Ingram returns.

After seeing what Cormac Ryan gave UNC in terms of a perimeter shooter last season, landing a player like Tyson would be a huge boost for this lineup going into next season.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire