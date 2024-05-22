UNC basketball program offers a top Duke recruiting target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are entering the race for one of rival Duke’s top targets in the 2025 recruiting class.

On Tuesday night, the Tar Heels continued with their spree of offers to recruits in the 2025 class as they extended an offer to Virginia native Nate Ament. The power forward hails out of Warrenton, Virginia, and just picked up his 23rd offer as the Tar Heels join the Blue Devils, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others who have offered the talented recruit.

Ament’s offer comes days after the UNC staff watched him play in an AAU event and they apparently liked what they saw.

The 6-foot-9, 170-pound Ament is the 14th player to earn an offer in UNC’s 2025 recruiting class. It’s a class that they have yet to land a commitment in but with a long ways to go, it’s not time to panic.

Ament is ranked No. 13 nationally, No. 5 power forward and the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia per the 247Spots recruiting rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire