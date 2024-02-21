UNC basketball program hits recruiting trail to visit 2025 center

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have a week off in between games, following a win over Virginia Tech. And before they hit the court again on Saturday in Virginia, the staff is on the recruiting trail.

On Wednesday night, North Carolina was in Kentucky to check in on a big 2025 prospect.

Per David Sisk of Tar Heels Illustrated, Sean May was in to watch four-star Malachi Moreno of Great Crossing. The 7-foot-1 center is a rising recruit in the 2025 class and drew interest from UNC recently in addition to them watching him on Tuesday.

North Carolina assistant coach, Sean May, is expected to be in tonight to see 2025 center, Malachi Moreno, of Great Crossing High School in Kentucky. The 7-1 center is the 51st ranked junior according to Rivals. @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) February 21, 2024

The Kentucky native has a total of 23 offers but has yet to receive one from North Carolina. He did take an official visit to Iowa back in October.

Moreno is ranked No. 28 nationally, No. 3 center, and No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

The center finished Tuesday’s game with 26 points and 11 rebounds in front of Davis. While he doesn’t have an offer from UNC just yet, the interest is certainly there and we wouldn’t be shocked to see him land an offer from the Tar Heels down the road.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire