UNC basketball player slipping in latest ESPN 2024 NBA mock draft?

Former North Carolina Tar Heels’ standout Harrison Ingram is still going through the 2024 NBA Draft process as we count down the days until June’s draft. Right now, all indications are that Ingram is staying in the draft unless there’s a severe injury.

North Carolina is operating that way as well with moves in the transfer portal. But as we sit here near the end of May, where does Ingram’s stock stand?

Looking at ESPN’s latest mock draft, Ingram appears to have fallen a little bit in the mock. He’s not projected to go at No. 46 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers, a late second-round pick. In prior mocks, Ingram was as high as the mid-30s for his projection.

While that’s the bad news, the good news is that he is still slotted to be drafted come this June which will allow him to pursue his dream.

Los Angeles may not be a bad landing spot for him either. He would get the chance to learn behind Paul George and Kawhi Leonard while developing his skill set in the NBA.

