UNC star Harrison Ingram joins NBA legend on West Coast in mock draft

It’s pretty much a given that Harrison Ingram will not be returning to the UNC basketball team this coming season.

Ingram declared for the NBA Draft on April 20, but didn’t hire an agent, which allows him to maintain his college eligibility. There’s no doubt North Carolina could use Ingram in the fall, as he’d provide an experienced veteran that’ll be hard to come by.

Ingram was later invited the the NBA Draft Combine, which he performed extremely well at. Most NBA mock drafts have Ingram going in the second round, but he deserves first-round consideration.

In College Sports Wire’s latest NBA Mock Draft, released on Wednesday, Ingram goes 53rd overall (second round) to the Golden State Warriors.

Imagine getting to play your rookie year with Steph Curry, one of the greatest 3-pointers shooters to every come through the college and NBA ranks. Golden State is not the same superteam it once was, but Curry is still finding ways to produce at 36.

If Ingram goes to the Warriors, I foresee him competing for the backup small forward with Gary Payton II. Ingram could also push for minutes at power forward, but he’ll have to battle Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Ingram averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during his lone season as a Tar Heel, acting as a strong complement to Armando Bacot in the post. Ingram also carries a strong jump-shooting ability, helping take some of the focus away from Bacot.

I’m confident Ingram’s game will translate well to the NBA. Where exactly will he land?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire