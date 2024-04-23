UNC basketball one of five blue bloods involved with Dayton shooting guard

North Carolina is getting more and more involved with players in the transfer portal as the offseason rolls on. And the latest prospect is one of the best shooters still available.

Dayton shooting guard Koby Brea is down to five schools in his new recruitment, cutting his interest down to UNC, Duke, UConn, Kansas, and Kentucky. That’s a strong list of blue blood programs that are all seeking to add one of the best perimeter shooters on the market.

Brea averaged 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds this past season but his highlight was averaging 49.8 percent from the three-point line for the Flyers.

For the Tar Heels, they are looking for some help on the perimeter with starters Cormac Ryan out of eligibility and Harrison Ingram heading to the NBA. A shooter like Brea would fill that need right away and would likely have a big role on next year’s roster.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire