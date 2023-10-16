UNC Basketball 2023-24 player preview: James Okonkwo

The UNC basketball program is preparing for the upcoming season with new faces as Hubert Davis embarks on his third season as the men’s basketball head coach.

One of those new faces is Sophomore transfer James Okonkwo, who provides experience depth for the Tar Heels. UNC underwent a significant roster transformation, losing a lot of talent in the transfer portal.

Along with losing Caleb Love, Puff Johnson, D’Marco Dunn, Tyler Nickel, Dontrez Styles, Will Shaver, and Justin McKoy all found new college-town homes. Meanwhile, Leaky Black and Pete Nance have started their NBA journeys.

Leaving Armando Bacot, who had a surprising return, and RJ Davis as the cornerstone pieces for UNC. The talent loss could factor into numerous reasons, but one reason is hinted at Davis’s tight rotation, often leaving players fighting for playing time.

Davis acknowledged how his bench utilization needed work, so, with transfers like Okonkwo coming, it will be interesting to see how minutes are split up.

With the season near, we move on to the following player preview, with James Okonkwo up next.

2022-23 season in review

Nov 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward James Okonkwo (32) shoots a three pointer during the second half against the Pennsylvania Quakers at WVU Coliseum.

Okonkwo spent his first two collegiate years at West Virginia, seeing limited playing time during that span. The junior forward appeared in 31 games last season for the Mountaineers, averaging 11 minutes per game.

Due to the limited time on the court, Okonkwo could not make a splash in scoring, averaging 2.5 points on 1.5 field goal attempts per game. The forward did show his ability to rebound, averaging 3.2 rebounds in 11 minutes of action.

Projected role for 2023-24

Nov 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward James Okonkwo (32) shoots over Pennsylvania Quakers center Max Lorca-Lloyd (5) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

UNC has a deep team this season, so two years of experience playing college hoops can be an advantage for Okonkwo regarding who receives minutes off the bench. The only problem with that is once some of the younger talent like Zayden High gets adapted to the pace, Okonkwo could see the minutes he does dwindle.

Bold prediction

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 13: Director of Team and Player Development Marcus Paige talks with James Okonkwo #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during Live Action with Carolina Basketball at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 13, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Regarding bold predictions, if Okonkwo finds his way into Davis’s rotation, expect a plentiful amount of hustle plays and second choices. He is a rebound machine, and for that reason alone, he could see some playing time through crucial moments of the season or be the spark needed off the bench.

No matter the logged jam of talent UNC has, players like Okonkwo are needed on the court to provide for the team in ways that do not always translate to the stat sheet.

