Unbelievable: Patrick Kane nets game-winning goal in return to United Center originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You can't write a more memorable ending to Sunday's Blackhawks-Red Wings game than what Patrick Kane did to his former team in overtime.

Heading into free hockey from a 2-2 tie, Kane got a breakaway and did what does best. Here's the goal Kane scored to hand his former team a loss.

Kane, who now dons a Red Wings jersey, returned to the United Center for the first time since playing his final game on home ice against the Golden Knights last year.

Before the game, Chris Chelios shared a heartfelt moment with him, telling Kane he would stand where he's standing once his career is finished. Surely, Kane's No. 88 jersey will join Chelios' No. 7 in the United Center's rafters.

Then, during the first period, the Blackhawks played a tribute video for Kane, celebrating his Blackhawks career and his first time back in Chicago. The United Center crowd cheered for Kane for what felt like longer than the tribute video. He did three laps before the crowd let up.

And then, as Showtime does, he ended the game in style with a breakaway goal, showing off his trademark hands. He tipped his cap to the fans, doing a lap after the game and saluting the city of Chicago.

