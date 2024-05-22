How ump's 12 missed calls impacted Giants in one-run loss to Pirates originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants were on the receiving end of some impactful missed calls in their 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park.

San Francisco blew a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning before Pittsburgh second baseman Nick Gonzales delivered the walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th. But had a few of the missed calls been called correctly, might the outcome have been different?

The Umpire Scorecards account on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed that home plate umpire Dan Bellino missed 12 calls in Tuesday's game, with the missed calls favoring the Pirates by 1.2 runs in the one-run loss.

Among the most impactful missed calls was in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Giants leading 6-4 and closer Camilo Doval on the mound with Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds at the plate. With one out, the 0-1 pitch was called a ball, but should have been called a strike. Reynolds then proceeded to ground into a fielder's choice out at shortstop that scored a run from third, cutting the lead to 6-5.

The Giants ultimately were the ones who blew a four-run ninth-inning lead, failed to score in the top of the 10th with a runner on second and nobody out, and surrendered a walk-off hit. They will be the first to admit they have nobody to blame but themselves, but it certainly doesn't help that a handful of calls worked against them in a one-run loss.

