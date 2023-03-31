Umpire Cam presents great view of White Sox ace Dylan Cease's pitches

Umpire Cam presents great view of Dylan Cease's pitches originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox had a statement win against the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros on Opening Day.

And starting pitcher Dylan Cease followed up a runner-up Cy Young season in 2022 with a historic performance in Houston. Cease threw 10 strike outs on Opening Day, tying a White Sox record.

It's one thing to see dominance in the stat line, it's another to see it from the batter's box. And fans got a glimpse into what facing Cease is like thanks to ESPN's umpire cam.

I mean... no one is hitting this stuff.

Dylan Cease had nasty stuff last night. ðŸ˜®â€ðŸ’¨ pic.twitter.com/Qxo0rbTS8C — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 31, 2023

Cease was one of just four pitchers in baseball to hit 10 strike outs on Opening Day, a group that included notable names like Gerrit Cole and Shohei Ohtani.

there have now been 4 individual 10-strikeout games today: Shohei Ohtani, Dylan Cease, Logan Webb, Gerrit Cole



thatâ€™s tied for the most 10-K outings by pitchers in their teamsâ€™ openers in a single season since at least 1901, with 1970 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 31, 2023

After giving up a leadoff single, struck swinging the next three batters: Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and José Abreu.

That was the start of a stretch when Cease retired 19 straight batters.

Cease got through 6.1 innings, allowing two hits and zero runs. He pitched 18 of 22 first-pitch strikes of the 86 pitches he threw in his first start.

You couldn't chalk up a better start for the White Sox' ace.

