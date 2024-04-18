UM Board of Curators approves resolution for renovations to Missouri football’s Memorial Stadium

ROLLA, Mo. — Memorial Stadium is officially getting an upgrade.

The UM System Board of Curators officially gave the go-ahead for renovations to the north concourse of Missouri football’s stadium, voting on and passing a resolution Thursday on the Missouri S&T campus during a regularly scheduled meeting.

The approval for the item listed as the “Memorial Stadium Project” was expected. It passed unanimously.

Upcoming: The university is expected to expound on the details.

Curator Bob Blitz, before the resolution passed, said the project would cost approximately $250 million. His remarks mentioned expanding the stadium's capacity and improving fan experience.

The Missouri athletics department is likely to present renderings at a press conference that will take place Thursday afternoon. The plans for facilities upgrades on the Missouri campus were first floated publicly in October. The Board of Curators passed a resolution in November to begin working on plans to renovate the football stadium’s north concourse, and in December the university settled on an architecture firm: DLR Group.

As plans for stadium renovations garnered momentum, Thursday’s meeting in the middle of April was tabbed as the target date for the athletic department to present its plans. A detailed financial report, including how funds are being raised to finance the project, is expected to be presented at the press conference.

The process has survived a switch at the head of the athletic department, as former MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois left Columbia to take the same role at Arizona. Mizzou is yet to find Reed-Francois' replacement.

Under Reed-Francois’ leadership, Missouri secured at least $50 million toward the stadium renovations in a single haul. An anonymous donor gifted the university a record-breaking $62 million in early February, with 50 of which tabbed for stadium upgrades, per an MU news release.

On multiple occasions since the plan was announced, Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz has mentioned being heavily involved in attempting to get the project approved. Drinkwitz, alongside interim athletic director Marcy Girton, was in the room in Rolla as the resolution passed.

The athletic department announced that Faurot Field will receive a new videoboard by the beginning of next season. Initial plans for stadium upgrades indicated that premium seating, concessions, open-air observation decks, retail outlets, restrooms and a recruiting room were priorities.

Oh, and Memorial Stadium’s novel Rock M was to be preserved.

The project is expected to be completed by October 2026, per remarks prior to the resolution passing.

