Ulster SFC 2024: Brian Dooher hails Tyrone ace Darragh Canavan's impact ahead of Cavan clash

Darragh Canavan unleashes a shot against Derry in the the Division one game in February [Inpho]

2024 Ulster Championship quarter-finals - Derry v Donegal & Cavan v Tyrone Coverage: Watch Derry v Donegal on BBC iPlayer & BBC Two Northern Ireland from 18:00 BST on Saturday and Cavan v Tyrone from 15:45 on Sunday; live text updates, reports, highlights and reaction for both games on BBC Sport website & app

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher picked out Darragh Canavan for praise as the Red Hands prepared for Sunday's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Cavan.

The Errigal Ciaran forward impressed as Tyrone maintained their Division One status and will now hope to take that form into the Breffni Park game.

"Darragh had a phenomenal league campaign and was pivotal to the wins that we got," said Dooher.

"It's not only his attacking play - his work rate is an example to everyone."

Tyrone are chasing a first Anglo-Celt triumph since 2021 and they face a Cavan side which has already knocked out Monaghan in the preliminary round.

Cavan who finished third in Division Two, scored two injury-time goals to edge past their derby rivals 3-12 to 1-12 at Clones.

Dooher is wary of Cavan's threat and knows there is room for improvement after a league campaign that included a 5-18 to 0-12 mauling by All-Ireland champions Dublin.

Dooher added: "The league ended on a disappointing note - we were inconsistent. Thankfully we got enough to stay in Division One which is important for the development of young players.

"A 21-point defeat is not something we ever go out and want. We've a significant bit of work to do from that match to turn things around.

"We'll take the learning on board from the Dublin match and hopefully address some of those deficits we had and get ready to be the best we can be for Cavan.

"The players have come out and have acquitted themselves as well as they can - they work hard every night in training.

"Cavan finishing just below Derry and Donegal [in Division Two], who are two of the favourites for the Ulster Championship. That shows where Cavan are and they were unlucky to be behind those two.

"The Ulster Championship is really competitive and on any given day they can beat anyone.

"I enjoy every day I go out with these boys, every day I go training. It's a real honour for us and privilege to be in that position where we can do the best for Tyrone football and try to advance the cause as much as possible."

The winner of the Breffni showdown will face Derry or Donegal in the semi-finals.