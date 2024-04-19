Ukraine's Kostyuk pulls off incredible comeback win against Top-10 opponent – video

Marta Kostyuk

Ukrainian tennis sensation Marta Kostyuk (WTA 27) has stormed into the WTA 500 tournament quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Germany by battling back from five match points to beat a Top 10 opponent.

Read also: Ukrainian tennis players learn their new WTA rankings

The Ukrainian battled through three sets to top China's Zheng Qinwen (WTA 7) in the Round of 32.

WTA 500 Stuttgart. Indoor clay court. Round of 16

Zheng Qinwen (China) vs. Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) – 2-6, 6-4, 5-7

Marta allowed her opponent to win just two games in the first set, but Zheng came out on top in the second set.

Read also: Four Ukrainian tennis players enter the top 30 of world rankings

The Chinese player served for the match at 5-4 and held five match points in the decisive set, but Kostyuk managed to break back, eventually winning the final two games.

Kostyuk will face off against American rising star Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

Read also: Ukraine’s Kostyuk advances to first quarterfinal of women’s tennis tournament in spectacular match – video

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine