Ukraine wins its 2nd gold in artistic gymnastics team events at European Championships

Ukraine’s men’s artistic gymnastics team – represented by Illia Kovtun, Oleh Verniaiev, Nazar Chepurnyi, Ihor Radivilov and Radomyr Stelmakh – won a gold medal at the European Championships 2024 in Rimini, Italy on Sunday, 28 April.

Details: The Ukrainian team scored a total of 255.762 points, 0.3 points more than the next-best team, the UK.

Kovtun had the best result in the high bar event. For the second day in a row, Kovtun updated his personal best in this event, scoring a total of 15.800 points for his 7.0 programme. Verniaiev showed the third best result in this event (14.833 points).

The outcomes of men’s artistic gymnastics finals

This is Ukraine’s second victory in the team events in European Championships, following the first one in 2020.

This was also Kovtun’s second time finishing the Championships with three medals. He became the European champion twice on the same day in the uneven bars and parallel bars.

Ukraine won a total of six medals during the Championships: three gold, two silver and one bronze.

