Ugo Amadi re-signs with Saints

Safety Ugo Amadi is staying in New Orleans.

The Saints announced that Amadi has agreed to a one-year deal with the team for the 2024 season. Amadi played in all 17 games for the Saints last year on another one-year pact.

Amadi saw most of his playing time on special teams during his first year with the Saints. He finished the campaign with 12 tackles and two passes defensed.

Amadi entered the league as a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Seahawks and spent three years in Seattle before splitting the 2022 season between the Chiefs and Texans. He had 131 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in those stops.