UGA offers 2023 Georgia OL Connor Lew

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to 2023 center Connor Lew of Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Lew, a 6-foot-3, 280 pound three-star center, posted the news his Twitter account a few days ago and called his conversation with Kirby Smart an “inspiring talk.”

After an inspiring talk with Coach Smart tonight, I am so grateful for the offer to play football at the National Champion University of Georgia! #godawgs 🐶 🔴⚫️@KMHS_FootballGa @CoachCarmean @Mansell247 @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/z19jQjISJV — Connor Lew (@ConnorLew1) February 24, 2022

Lew ranks as the nation’s No. 556 overall player according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class lost two four-star commits last week, wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey and cornerback Kaylin Lee.

Prior to Lee’s de-commitment from the Bulldogs’ program, Kirby Smart and UGA had the nation’s No. 2 ranked class for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports’ Team Rankings.

Now with seven commits, Georgia’s class is sitting at No. 3, trailing Notre Dame (1) and Arkansas (2).

Obviously it’s still very early and the rankings don’t mean much right now (Alabama, which will surely close with a top-three class, is currently at No. 22), but losing two four-stars in one week is never ideal.

Georgia has not finished with a class ranked outside of the top-five since 2016, when it finished No. 6. So expect UGA to be just fine, especially when you consider the Dawgs won the national title less than two months ago and we are still 10 months away from the start of the early signing period.

