UGA basketball’s RJ Melendez transfers to SEC school

Georgia basketball forward RJ Melendez has transferred to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Head coach Mike White and Georgia have lost a significant amount of talent to the transfer portal this offseason. However, Georgia has a strong incoming recruiting class and could have a more talented roster for the 2024-2025 college basketball season.

Melendez spent the first two seasons of his college basketball career at Illinois. The former elite recruit played in 36 games for Georgia last season. During the 2023-2024 season, Melendez averaged 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for Georgia.

Georgia basketball is scheduled to face Mississippi State next season. Georgia will miss Melendez, who was a big part of Georgia’s run in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT).

Melendez announced his commitment to Mississippi State via social media.

Last season, Mississippi State made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed. The Bulldogs lost to Michigan State in March Madness and are now trying to retool their roster.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire