UGA basketball’s RJ Melendez entering the transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to lose one of their top contributors from the 2023-2024 basketball season in RJ Melendez. Melendez, who spend one season at Georgia, transferred to Georgia from Illinois. Now, he is returning to the NCAA transfer portal.

Melendez averaged 20.6 minutes, 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his lone season at Georgia. Melendez helped Georgia go 20-17 and advance to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) finals. The Bulldogs struggled in SEC play, but finished the year on a strong note. Melendez joins several other Bulldogs in the transfer portal.

Melendez is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2021. Melendez played high school basketball for Central Pointe Christian in Kissimmee, Florida. Melendez was the No. 94 recruit and No. 18 shooting forward. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound shooting forward was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

Georgia's R.J. Melendez is set to go portaling, source told @TheFieldOf68. Melendez, who played his first two seasons at Illinois, averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 boards this past season for the Bulldogs. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 23, 2024

Melendez played in 54 games and started 19 total games for Illinois across the two seasons to start his college basketball career. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire