UFC's Jon Jones Under Investigation After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Drug Tester

UFC fighter Jon Jones has found himself in some legal trouble after he allegedly threatened to kill a drug tester while appearing to be highly intoxicated.

Jones made his UFC debut in 2008 and quickly rose to fame. At 23 years old, he became the youngest UFC champion in UFC history after he defeated Maurício "Shogun" Rua for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Jones has successfully defended his title multiple times.

Was Jon Jones Intoxicated During His Drug Test?

The UFC suspected Jon Jones of using steroids, so they ordered him to do a drug test, one that is conducted through Drug Free Sport International.

According to local Albuquerque news outlet ABQ RAW, the Albuquerque Police Department received a complaint from the drug tester who was taking samples from Jones.

The drug tester claims that Jones appeared to be "extremely intoxicated" and that he allegedly threatened to kill the tester for reasons that are unknown at this time. Jones also reportedly grabbed the drug tester's cell phone.

The incident reportedly took place last month, but the tester did not log an official complaint until Friday, April 5, 2024.

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the incident. Jon Jones has yet to speak on the reports. The Blast has reached out to Jon Jones's rep for comment.

Jon Jones's Previous Run In With The Law

The UFC fighter is no stranger to run-ins with the law. In 2021, Jones was charged with felony tampering with a vehicle and misdemeanor domestic battery.

In September 2021, police were called by a security guard at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino after they saw a crying woman inside the hotel, per ESPN. The woman allegedly told the security guard she was afraid to go back to her room, and later told police that Jones was a "little" physical with her.

She accused him of touching the back of her head and pulling her hair but claims the UFC fighter didn't hit her, however, officers noticed blood on the woman's clothing and saw a bump on her lip with dried blood.

The domestic battery charge was eventually dropped and Jones pleaded nolo contendere to misdemeanor destroying the property of another.

Jon Jones Arrested & Charged With Tampering A Vehicle

Jones was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers, according to the arrest report obtained by ESPN. Jones "became irate and smashed his head onto the front hood" of a police vehicle when he was taken into custody.

Per the report, he left a medium-sized dent in the car and was charged with injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

He has also had multiple DUIs and a felony hit-and-run in 2015.

UFC's New Partnership With Drug Free Sport International

On January 1, 2024, the UFC ended its partnership with USADA and began its new partnership with Drug Free Sport International.

After the news broke, USADA CEO Travis Tygart stated, "We are disappointed for UFC athletes [who rely on USADA] to protect their rights to a clean, safe, and fair octagon. The UFC's move imperils the immense progress made within the sport under USADA's leadership."

He was referring to UFC fighter Conor McGregor's reintegration into the testing pool last year. "We do not currently know whether the UFC will ultimately honor the six-month or longer agreement. USADA will no longer be involved with the UFC Anti-Doping Program," Tygart said at the time.

Adding, "The UFC did an about-face and informed USADA on [Oct 9] that it was going in a different direction."

USADA Claims UFC Didn't Renew Its Services

The USADA also claimed that the UFC did not renew its services for drug testing.

“Eight years ago when Jeff came over to work with Dana (White) and Lorenzo (Fertitta) and Laurence (Epstein) and the whole team here to build out this program, there wasn’t a mechanism to do this in any other way than using USADA,” Campbell told MMA Junkie at the time.

Adding, “Frankly, I would say, the first six years of the program, USADA was an incredible partner. I know that we built out the single greatest testing program in all of professional sports. I couldn’t be prouder of the program that was built. In the last several years, and I know a lot of you have followed it and seen it, there’s been a tremendous amount of technological change that has occurred and not only has there been a massive amount of change, there’s also been a change in the science that has gone into it as well as the players in the space."

"We didn’t terminate the USADA partnership," he said. "We just informed them that we wouldn’t be renewing and that we would be building out a new program at the beginning of the year."